IPS Officers rejig aims to ease traffic woes in city

Hyderabad: Inan effort to address key public concerns, particularly traffic congestion in Greater Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy posted young IPS officers

As part of the government’s priority to improve civic governance, the transfers are aimed at finding long-term and sustainable solutions to the traffic problems faced by city residents. Young and dynamic IPS officers with proven field experience have been entrusted with key traffic responsibilities to ensure effective implementation at the ground level.

According to officials, the transfers are intended to reinforce the traffic management system in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, as well as in the newly established Future City Police Commissionerate.

Officers, who have demonstrated effective performance as Additional Superintendents of Police in districts, have been posted as Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) in Urban Commissionerate.

Accordingly, Avinash Kumar, formerly Additional SP, Kothagudem (Operations), has been posted as DCP (Traffic-I), Hyderabad (Khairtabad and Secunderabad Zones). Kajal, formerly Additional SP, Utnoor, has been posted as DCP (Traffic-II), Hyderabad (Golconda and Jubilee Hills Zones).

S Seshadrini Reddy, formerly Additional SP, Jagtial, has been posted as DCP (Traffic-II), Cyberabad (Kukatpally and Quthbullapur Zones) and Kankala Rahul Reddy formerly Additional SP, Bhongir has been assigned as DCP (Traffic-I), Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

Notably, Shivam Upadhyay, Additional SP, Mulugu (Operations), has been appointed as DCP (Traffic), Future City Commissionerate. G Chandana Deepti, (DIG, Railways), has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration & Traffic), Future City Commissionerate.

Furthermore, BK Rahul Hegde, formerly DCP, Traffic, Hyderabad, has been transferred as DCP (Traffic-III), Future City Commissionerate (Charminar, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad Zones), while G Ranjan Ratan Kumar, formerly DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad, has been posted as DCP (Traffic-I), Future City Commissionerate (Serilingampally Zone).

In addition, Abhishek Mohanty has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General, Vigilance and Enforcement, with the mandate to curb illegal activities such as sand smuggling across the State, protect natural resources, and safeguard government revenue.