Italian PM says US tariffs over Greenland 'a mistake'

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the US imposition of tariffs on European countries over Greenland is "a mistake."

According to Italy's Rai News, Meloni made the remarks during a visit to South Korea. She said that she had discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump and the NATO secretary general, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the Arctic is a region of strategic importance, Meloni said that in this context, decision by some European countries to deploy troops to strengthen security should be understood.

Meloni's remarks came in response to Trump's announcement on Saturday that the United States would impose a 10 per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland, and raise the levy to 25 per cent from the beginning of June unless a deal is reached for the United States to purchase the territory.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policy. The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa said on X that the European Union (EU) is "ready to defend itself against any form of coercion" in response to Trump's tariff threats.

National reactions were swift and unequivocal, with European leaders and ministers branding the U.S. threat coercive and unacceptable. Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel explicitly called the tariffs an act of "blackmail," urging Washington to withdraw the "ridiculous proposal" before it takes effect. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said Berlin "must not allow itself to be intimidated," adding that "a line has been crossed."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen posted on social media that "Europe will not be blackmailed." Underscoring the universal support for Denmark, she said this is now "an issue that reaches far beyond our own borders."