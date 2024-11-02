  • Menu
MP sanctions `50 lakh for palliative care unit

MP Golla Babu Rao along with the core committee members of Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation in Visakhapatnam
RS MP sanctions funds from MPLADS after visiting Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation

Visakhapatnam: MP Golla Babu Rao sanctioned Rs50 lakh from MPLADS for an age care foundation for setting up its upcoming Geriatric and Palliative Care Hospital.

After paying a visit to the Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation at Gambheeram, the Rajya Sabha member extended support to it though MPLADS.

The core committee members of the foundation, including G. Sambasiva Rao, NS Raju, ONaresh Kumar, K. Kumar Raja and DS Varma, showed the entire facility and explained upcoming services in palliative care and long-term senior citizens care in detail to the MP. Responding to them, the MP assured support to the institution in the long run.

The funds sanctioned through MP LADS will be utilised for procuring equipment to treat patients along with other related purposes.

