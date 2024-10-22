Live
MP urges centre for forensic varsity in Amaravati
Guntur; Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu met the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday and requested to set up National Forensic Sciences University in Andhra Pradesh.
He said the AP government was committed to the development of state capital Amaravati and requested to set up National Forensic Science University in Amaravati or Vizag. He requested to solve the problems of the Beda (Budaga) Jangam community and take steps to implement several welfare schemes and to provide employment. He requested to pursue their demand to be included in the state SCs list.
