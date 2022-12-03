MPs urge BSNL to improve services in rural areas

Tirupati: The problems of call drops and poor signal quality have been highlighted in the Telecom advisory committee meeting of Chittoor business area held in Tirupati. Chittoor and Tirupati MPs, who attended the meeting, have mentioned the need to improve the standards of BSNL network so as to compete with the private telecom operators.

The meeting also discussed the setting up of new cell towers in Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts. MP Gurumoorthy brought to the notice of the advisory committee about the problems faced by people with poor signals in some areas of his constituency particularly during emergency times. He asked the officials to identify such areas and set up cell towers as soon as possible for the convenience of people.

The communication system in the coastal villages of Pulicat under Gudur and Sullurpet constituencies of Tirupati district was not satisfactory and new towers should be constructed to increase the signals in these areas to make hassle-free network facility for the people.

It was felt that the network and technology should be improved to a greater extent to compete with the private telecom operators. On the occasion, the officials of Telecom Department said that requests have been received for setting up towers in Pudirayadoruvu of Gudur constituency and Irakam village of Sullurpet constituency.

For this, land acquisition has been completed in Irakam village and it will be completed in Pudirayadoruvu soon after which cell towers can be set up. BSNL general manager Tirupati district C Amarendra Reddy, telecom advisory board members and officials of BSNL were present at the meeting.