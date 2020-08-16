MS Dhoni's retirement: CM YS Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu praises All-time great

The all time great cricketer MS Dhoni who has been away from field for a year after the World Cup 2019 is not only a great player but also a great captain to lead the team unexpectedly Mr Cool had made a sensational decision by announcing his retirement to international cricket career yesterday and shocked everyone. MS Dhoni will now play for IPL.

Meanwhile, many are reacting in their own style to Dhoni's retirement. As part of that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan responded on Twitter. "Congratulations Dhoni on your wonderful career. The legacy you are leaving will inspire future generations of cricket enthusiasts around the world. Best wishes for your future endeavours." Jagan tweeted.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu also took to Twitter to respond to Dhoni's retirement. "All the best to Dhoni who is about to embark on a new journey in life. From now on we will not miss seeing Dhoni in the Team India jersey. You have made the country proud. Also, we will miss the best cricket moments that Dhoni gave" Chandrababu tweeted.

On the other hand, minutes after Dhoni's announcement, the left-handed star batsman Suresh Raina followed the suit and announced his retirement to international cricket.