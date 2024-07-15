Live
Just In
MSME bus yatra reaches Anantapur
Anantapur: An MSME bus yatra aimed at reaching 100 cities in 100 days arrived here on Sunday. The yatra was received by ZP CEO Y Nidhia Devi, APIIC zonal manager Suvana Soni and Raptadu MSME Welfare Association president Raghavendra. Subsequently, they participated in planting 1,200 saplings at Raptadu. Later, a workshop was conducted at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) local branch in JNTUA area where chartered accountants received the bus yatra at their office premises.
Several people from the industry, start-up companies and prospective entrepreneurs participated in the workshop.
District industrial officer Nagarajarao, Atal incubation centre manager Chandra Mouli, Rudset director Vijayalakshmi, State finance corporation officer Rudraiah and others participated.