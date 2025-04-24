MSME Minister visits Sri City, lays foundation for Gupta Oxygen unit

Tirupati: AP MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas visited Sri City on Wednesday. Dr. Ravindra Sannareddy, MD of Sri City, briefed him on its infrastructure and MSME-driven growth. Highlighting the role of MSMEs in job creation and innovation, Sannareddy emphasized their integration with global firms for balanced industrial development. The Minister inaugurated the Rs 40 crore Gupta Oxygen Pvt. Ltd.

MSME unit, scheduled for completion in October 2025. The facility, under the ‘DewGas’ brand, will create 50+ jobs and supply refrigerant and industrial gases to clients like Godrej, Bluestar, and Indian Railways. Lauding Sri City’s transformation, the Minister praised its scale, infrastructure, and investor-friendly ecosystem. Reaffirming the state’s commitment to industrial growth, he outlined plans under the new Industrial Policy focused on MSME support, logistics, skill development, and swift project execution.

He also interacted with industry representatives, encouraging suggestions and proposing a nearby MSME park due to Sri City’s green zone status. The Minister was accompanied by key officials, including FSME India President APK Reddy and Satyavedu MLA K. Adimulam.