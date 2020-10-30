Nellore: Minister for industries and IT M Goutham Reddy said the government would develop an MSME Park in Udayagiri constituency shortly for development of the region.

He also said there were possibilities of huge foreign investments and the park would tap the resources.

Goutham Reddy along with the Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav visited the Atmakur segment and participated in various development programmes on Thursday. The ministers reviewed with the officials of Atmakur segment and enquired on the progress of development activities.

Goutham Reddy said there was plenty of water in Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs and would complete the Somasila High-Level Canal works as soon as possible. The minister said that he would develop backward Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies with the help of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Anil Kumar in the coming three years.

Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said the government has been keenly focusing on farmers' issues and resolving them instantly. Over 2.20 lakh farmers have been benefited under second phase of Rythu Bharosa in the district as the government provided Rs 46 crore support. Rs 170 crore has been sanctioned for it during the two phases, he said.