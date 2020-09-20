MSME park to generate 2,000 jobs: Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Minister for Industries and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy said they would build a state-of-the-art industrial park at Narampet in Atmakur mandal shortly in an area of 173 acres.

Laying foundation stone for the park here on Sunday, the minister said the park would be initially developed in 87 acres and added it would generate avenues for 2,000 local unemployed and revenue for the upland mandals of Atmakur and Udayagiri Assembly segments.

He said they would complete the MSME park within one-and-a-half years. The Minister said measures would be taken to provide all amenities in the industrial parks and plastic furniture making units. He said the state government was setting up either MSME park or food processing unit in each segment for local development and providing employment opportunities for local youth.

"We are providing 6 tmc feet of water to Atmakur segment and would take up the phase-2 works of Somasila high-level canal for providing irrigation water to upland areas of the constituency," said the Minister. He also said the self-help groups in Atmakur constituency have been benefitted with Rs 13.05 crore under the YSR Aasara scheme.

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy handed over a representation to the Minister for setting up of an MSME park in the Udayagiri segment. Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah, Gudur MLA V Vara Prasad Rao, Executive Director of the APIIC Prathap Reddy, Atmakur RDO P Suvarnamma and others were present.