Mudiam Chinni demands for probe on 2018 Group 1 exams

A press conference was held at the local Sundarayya Building on Saturday morning, where Mudiam Chinni, District President of Bharatiya Prajatantra Yuvajana Samakhya DYFI, expressed outrage over the irregularities in the mains of Group 1 posts 2018. Chinni called for a comprehensive inquiry to be conducted on the matter and for those responsible to be severely punished.

Accompanied by Badvel Rural Secretary Bala Guravayya Nayak Suresh, Chinni criticized the state government for what he deemed as reckless behavior that has left many unemployed individuals in limbo. He specifically pointed to the negligence in conducting the APPSC exams and cited the recent high court judgment that called for the cancellation of the 2018 group mains as evidence of the need for a retest.

Chinni argued that the involvement of influential individuals in such a scandal could not be ignored, and stressed the detrimental impact that such irregularities have on the futures of the unemployed. He warned that incidents like these could potentially lead to forced deaths among those affected.

In light of the apparent failure in overseeing the APPSC exams, Chinni urged the government to take decisive action and ensure that those responsible face severe consequences. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the future of the unemployed and demanded accountability in the process.