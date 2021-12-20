Mudragada Padmanabham writes to YS Jagan, seeks permission for cockfights during Sankranti

Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham wrote a letter to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and mentioned the difficulties encountered during the Sankranti festival. He said he is bringing to the notice of the chief minister about a very sensitive issue of celebrating the Sankranti festival in a traditional way of holding cockfights, Bull racing, and other games for about 5 days.

He recalled that they used to seek permission from the police department in general for the cockfights from 1978 to 2004 and get it easily. The former minister also opined that currently the issue have become troublesome as the police are not giving the permission for the said games to be held urged the government for permanent orders to celebrate Sankranthi and Ugadi for 5 days without any hassles.

Mudragada said that most of the people do not have work during those festivals so they take part in the festivities. Moreover, he clarified that these are not dangerous games and festivities like Jallikattu and urged the chief minister not to put the people in jails in the guise of holding cockfights.

The cock fights and bull races are especially prevalent in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts. With this, the government will be monitoring and the police will take action to prevent cock fights. However, the people will hold the games as part of the festivities.



