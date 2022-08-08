Mudragadda Padmanabham welcomes Ambedkar name to Konaseema, says it's proud

Former minister and Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham said that Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh should feel proud to be named after Ambedkar. In this regard, a letter has been released today as a request to the elders of Konaseema district saying that it is unfair to create a stir over naming Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar.



"While the whole world praised Ambedkar, who wrote the Constitution of India, is it fair to object to the name of Ambedkar for the district," Mudragadda questioned. He said when Arthur Cotton a foreigner who built the Dhavaleshwaram dam on the Godavari was honoured by putting up the statues, why some people are objecting the Ambedkar name to Konaseema who wrote the constitution giving rights to the people of India.

Mudragada asked district leaders Pinipe Vishwarup, legislators Ponnada Satish, leaders Kudupudi Suryanarayana Rao, Kalvakolana Tathaji and others to intervene in this matter and consider to end the problem. He clarified that he is not making this proposal out of any selfishness.