Muharram Celebrations Begin with Official Patronage in Banaganapalle

Banaganapalle: For the first time in its history, Muharram celebrations in Banaganapalle commenced under official government patronage with grandeur and reverence. Recognizing the significance of the event, the coalition government sanctioned Rs.10 lakh towards the observance of the festival. The ten-day mourning period began on Thursday late evening with a solemn procession led by descendants of the Nawab family. State Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy participated in the ceremonial installation of the traditional “Alams” (religious standards) at the Nawab Asthana (palace), offering floral tributes and prayers.

Symbol of Communal Harmony and Sacrifice:

Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his kin in the historic battle of Karbala nearly 1,500 years ago. Though it signifies the beginning of a new year in the Hijri calendar, Muslims observe the month as a period of mourning. The ten-day commemoration, culminating in Ashura, is marked by paying homage to the valor and sacrifice of Imam Hussain, who stood against tyranny for justice and righteousness. Alams are installed in Ashur Khanas, and Fatihas (prayers) are offered in memory of the martyrs.

A Legacy of Shared Culture in Banaganapalle:

Banaganapalle holds a unique place in Andhra Pradesh's religious and cultural history. Formerly ruled by Shia Nawabs under the Hyderabad Nizam's domain, the region has long observed Muharram with traditional fervor. Even after the princely state merged with India, descendants of the Nawab family have continued the observance of Muharram with devotion. People of all faiths, including Hindus, actively participate in the festivities—offering prayers, fulfilling vows, and engaging in processions known locally as "Peerla Panduga." The celebrations reflect deep-rooted communal harmony, as both Sunni and Shia Muslims along with Hindus join the events.

Second Only to Hyderabad in Significance:

In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Banaganapalle ranked second only to Hyderabad in terms of the scale and significance of Muharram celebrations. Since state bifurcation, it now holds the top spot in Andhra Pradesh. This year’s celebrations are particularly notable with government support and Minister BC Janardhan Reddy's official presence. From the ceremonial “Chinna Sarigeysu” on the seventh day to the grand Alam procession on Ashura, the town becomes a vibrant hub of spiritual remembrance and cultural expression. Devotees from nearby villages gather in large numbers to witness the processions, which reenact the sacrifices of Karbala through passionate rituals and chants.