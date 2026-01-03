BJP MLA accuses Cong of colluding with Majlis to ‘sideline’ Hindu legislators

Hyderabad: BJP Armur MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress government and the Majlis party during a media interaction at the Assembly on Friday. He accused the two parties of collusion, alleging that development funds are being misused and that Hindu MLAs are being systematically sidelined in the legislative process.

Rakesh Reddy questioned the disproportionate time allocated to Majlis leaders in the Assembly, asking whether the House was intended solely for the Owaisi family. He criticised the Congress for “abandoning secularism” and claimed that the current imbalance in political representation and fund allocation would only be corrected once the BJP assumes power.

The MLA cited a claim by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi regarding a Rs 500 crore allocation for his constituency, arguing that this reflects a broader trend of diverting taxpayer money away from constituencies represented by Hindu MLAs. He further alleged that the Musi river project lacks a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and likened it to the Kaleshwaram project, which he described as a vehicle for “looting resources.”

Raising concerns for North Telangana, Rakesh Reddy charged the government with urbanising villages merely to inflate land prices, thereby destroying the state’s rural fabric. He noted that districts like Nizamabad have seen no benefit from major schemes like Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy. He specifically demanded immediate funds for the restoration of the Nizamsagar project.

Expressing confidence in the “double engine government” model, the MLA promised that the Palamuru-Rangareddy project would be granted national status under BJP rule. He also called for a probe by investigating agencies into leaders such as Harish Rao and Kavitha, insisting that Kavitha’s resignation be accepted to maintain public trust in the legislature.