Municipal Corporation of Tirupati plans to offer marginal loans to street vendors

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has planned to provide marginal loans to street vendors of the city. For this officials have already started online registration with the city vendors. Commissioner instructed the MEPMA officials concerned to find out the marginal vendors who are doing business in the city on roads by pushcarts and bamboo can baskets.

So far, out of 4,000 targets, 3,446 vendors were registered through online by the self-help groups monitoring officials. Civic body officials planned to provide marginal loans around Rs 10,000 each to these vendors through banks. Under PM Swanidi and Jagannanna thodu schemes, these loans will be given to the street vendors.

Till the day these vendors are the most neglected section in the city, they did not get any financial benefit to improve their business, in the background Commissioner, PS Girisha thought that to support them by providing bank loans to them to improve their marginal business.

Many below poverty line (BPL) group people are doing marginal business on the streets every day as part of their livelihood.

Under smart city projects also officials planned to construct new mini-markets for generating more business opportunities for this neglected section. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) officials are forming these marginal street vendors as groups to provide bank linkage loans. As part of this staff is collecting personal details of vendors such as Aadhar card, income particulars, address details and entering in online.

However, after a long time, municipal officials started thinking about marginal income groups' livelihood in the city and planned to support them.