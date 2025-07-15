Municipal strike: Govt’s intervention sought

Vijayawada: With municipal engineering workers across Andhra Pradesh continuing their indefinite strike over legitimate demands, including wage hikes, essential civic services in many towns and cities have been severely disrupted. The strike has led to interruptions in water supply, street lighting, drainage, and other crucial public amenities, causing significant hardship for citizens. Ch Baburao, Convenor of the Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens’ Federation (APUCF), strongly criticised the state government and the Municipal Minister for their passive role in the ongoing crisis.

“It is unacceptable for the government to remain a mere spectator in such a situation,” stated Baburao. He urged immediate intervention to resolve the workers’ rightful issues and initiate discussions to end the strike.

“Restoration of stalled civic facilities is paramount,” he emphasised. The APUCF has expressed its full support for the municipal workers’ just demands and called for the government’simmediate intervention to find a resolution.