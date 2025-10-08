Municipal workers demand filling of commissioner’s post

Rajamahendravaram: The administration of the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has faltered as the crucial post of Commissioner has been left vacant for the past five months, leading to a standstill in governance and mounting problems for sanitation workers. This was the charge levelled by AITUC district leaders Tatipaka Madhu and K Rambabu during a protest on Tuesday.

On the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers’ Union (affiliated to AITUC), a dharna was held at the Collectorate demanding the immediate appointment of a new Commissioner.

The protesters also raised several key issues concerning the welfare of sanitation staff.

Their primary demands include providing employment to the heirs of deceased outsourcing employees and offering jobs to the descendants of outsourced workers who have retired after reaching the age of 60.

Addressing the gathering, the union leaders questioned the significant delay in appointing a new Commissioner. “Why is the government procrastinating on this crucial appointment?” they asked, criticising the administration’s inertia even as the major Godavari Pushkaralu festival approaches.

The leaders stressed the severe staff shortage in sanitation departments across many wards, which has resulted in an increased workload and immense pressure on the existing workers.

They further pointed out that while the District Collector is serving as the in-charge Commissioner for the RMC, the Collector’s own demanding schedule and workload are preventing files from being signed, causing further administrative paralysis.

AP Municipal Workers’ Union District President Reddy Ramana, General Secretary Allam Venkateswara Rao, and State Vice-President D Durgamma, and others were present.