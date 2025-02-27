Munilakshmi: A life dedicated to service of disabled

Tirupati : For Nellore Munilakshmi, service is not just an act of kindness, it is her life mission. The 37-year-old has dedicated herself to supporting specially-abled individuals and the destitute, finding true fulfillment in their well-being.

Her journey began at just 11 years old when she started working as an Aaya at Navajeevan Seva Kendram in Tirupati. That early experience fueled her passion for service, leading her to establish Sri Divyang Seva Kendram near Renigunta, a sanctuary providing daily meals to over 60 people, including 25 residents.

Despite personal challenges, Munilakshmi pursued her education privately, earning a degree, a B Ed, and now pursuing post-graduation through distance learning. To fund her mission, she trained as a beautician and tailor, using her income for service while her husband Srinivasan supports household expenses. She refuses monetary donations, accepting only grocery contributions. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she singlehandedly prepared and distributed meals to 120-150 people daily. She has also extended her reach by creating the Power of Women & Progress (PWP) app, benefiting 170 women across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Her dedication has earned her the trust of local police, who support her initiatives when needed. A motivational speaker, she has conducted training sessions through Junior Chambers International (JCI), Vemana Vignana Kendram, and various government institutions, educating students—especially the visually impaired and orphans—on child abuse prevention, life skills, and personality development. Munilakshmi is also committed to environmental advocacy, promoting a plastic-free society and organizing awareness campaigns. Additionally, she has spearheaded sports events for visually impaired students, including national and state-level cricket and chess tournaments.

Her selfless efforts have earned her prestigious accolades, including recognition in the Star Record Book of International, Gold Star Book of World Records, and the Women Empowerment AIWAA Award. However, for her, true fulfillment comes not from awards but from making a meaningful difference. “Helping the helpless gives me immense happiness, and I will continue to do so for as long as I can,” she affirms, embodying the essence of selfless service.