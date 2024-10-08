  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Muniratnam takes charge as RTC vice-chairman

Muniratnam takes charge as RTC vice-chairman
x

P S Muniratnam taking charge as vice-chairman of APSRTC in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

PS Muniratnam took charge as the vice-chairman of the APSRTC at the RTC Bhavan here on Monday.

Vijayawada: PS Muniratnam took charge as the vice-chairman of the APSRTC at the RTC Bhavan here on Monday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has recently nominated TDP leader Muniratnam to the post of the vice-chairman. The APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, APSRTC ED KS Brahmananda Reddy and RTC officials welcomed Muniratnam at the RTC Bhavan.

Later, briefing the media Muniratnam said that he likes the APSRTC and its services to the rural people and long-distance passengers. He said over 50,000 employees strive to strengthen the APSRTC and assured that he would extend cooperation and support to the staff and the organisation. He said he would work with the transport minister M Ram Prasad Reddy to provide better services to the passengers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick