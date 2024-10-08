Muniratnam takes charge as RTC vice-chairman

Vijayawada: PS Muniratnam took charge as the vice-chairman of the APSRTC at the RTC Bhavan here on Monday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has recently nominated TDP leader Muniratnam to the post of the vice-chairman. The APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, APSRTC ED KS Brahmananda Reddy and RTC officials welcomed Muniratnam at the RTC Bhavan.

Later, briefing the media Muniratnam said that he likes the APSRTC and its services to the rural people and long-distance passengers. He said over 50,000 employees strive to strengthen the APSRTC and assured that he would extend cooperation and support to the staff and the organisation. He said he would work with the transport minister M Ram Prasad Reddy to provide better services to the passengers.