Murali Nayak mortal remains reaches his native village

Penukonda: The mortal remains of Agniveer Murali Nayak, who was martyred in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir, reached his native village Kallithanda via Gummayyagaripalli Cross in Gorantla mandal, Penukonda constituency, on Saturday.

After arriving at Bengaluru airport from Jammu & Kashmir, his body was received with honors. Penukonda MLA and BC Welfare Minister S Savitha paid floral tributes at the airport. From there, a massive convoy of around 300 vehicles accompanied the military procession to Gorantla.

Later, from Gummayyagaripalli Cross to Kallithanda village, Minister Savitha joined government officials, local representatives, and thousands of citizens in a solemn procession.

Emotional chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Murali Nayak Amar Rahe” echoed throughout the journey as people gathered to pay their final respects.

On the same day, district Collector TS Chetan visited the house of the martyred soldier in Kallithanda and laid a floral wreath before Murali Nayak’s portrait and extended heartfelt condolences to his grieving parents, Sriram Nayak and Jyothi Bai.