Murder victim’s family gets job, pension

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu handed over appointment and pension orders to the family of Molathoti Venkatarao, an SC community member who was murdered at Narachi Restaurant in 2023, in the presence of Dalit rights leader Neelam Nagendra Rao, at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Venkatarao, a labourer from Kesinenivari Palem near Chadalavada, was brutally beaten to death in August 2023 by Narachi Restaurant staff over suspicion of stealing cooking utensils. His body was discarded in the bushes, and police suspected his companion, Shaik Subhani, of the murder. Nagendra Rao’s timely intervention prevented the miscarriage of justice. Subhani became a witness rather than an accused, and the actual perpetrators, including staff from Odisha and Bihar and locals, were identified from CCTV footage.

In 2024, Madhavi received Rs 8.25 lakh in relief under former Collector Thameem Ansariya. On Thursday, Venkatarao’s son, Narahari, received a government job. At the same time, his widow, Madhavi, was granted an SC/ST special monthly pension of Rs 5000 with DA, along with a house site and agricultural land.

Nagendra Rao emphasised that Dalit communities must remain vigilant during such incidents to ensure justice, citing this case as a crucial study in preventing manipulation by powerful interests.