Museum development works reviewed

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Monday held a review meeting with the officials concerned on the status of the development works in Sri Venkateswara Museum at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala.

Earlier, Chief Museum Officer in-charge Soman Narayana briefed the Additional EO on the progress of the ongoing works, agenda of the meeting through a power point presentation.

The Additional EO instructed the concerned to ensure that the museum should turn out to be a world class model. He also discussed in length on the best security checking system, surveillance cameras, head count sensors, guards and guides to be provided along with a feedback kiosk to be installed in the museum premises.

Several other operational issues like opening timings of the museum, ticket price, storage area for artefacts and conservation room, official selfie point etc have also been reviewed. The Additional EO directed the concerned to complete all the pending works as per the timeline. CE Satyanarayana, GM Transport Sesha Reddy, EEs Subramanyam, Srinivas and Manohar, DE Electrical Chandra Sekhar, VGO Surendra, Health Officer Madhusudhan, Museum Curator Siva Kumar and other stake holders were also present.