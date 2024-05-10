Live
Muslim welfare possible with TDP, says Lavu
Narasaraopet: TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said Muslim welfare is possible with the TDP government.
He addressed Atmeeya Samavesam with the Muslim leaders at Ravipadu village of Narasaraopet town on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Muslims will support those who do good for them.
He said the TDP government implemented several welfare schemes for Muslims from 2014 to 2019, and assured that the government will allocate Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore per year for Muslim welfare. He promised that the TDP government will revive the welfare schemes, if comes to power.
