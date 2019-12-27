Muslims hunger strike against CAA continues in Rajamaherndravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Relay hunger strike of Muslim Aykya Vedika (MAV), with a demand to withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act, entered 14th day at Azad Chowk Center here on Friday. Muslim leaders and actvists raised slogons against the BJP government.

MAV convener Habibullah Khan alleged that the BJP government was trying to suppress Muslim community in the country with CAA. Khan charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with trying to break secular fabric of the country. Rashid Khan, Jahangir, Aamir, Madini, Arif, Ahmed, Abdullah, Sharif Ali, Sharif Khan and others were present.