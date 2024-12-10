Mustak Ahmed assumes charge as APSMFC chairman

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation (APSMFC) chairman Moulana Shaik Mustak Ahmed said that he would try to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the chairman of the APSMFC and help minorities get the bene-fits of the Corporation.

Shaik Mustak Ahmed took charge as the chairman of the APSMFC at Tummalapalli Ka-lakshetram here on Monday. MLA Gadde Rammohan, TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu, Mi-nority Welfare department advisor Mohammed Sharif, TDP Minority cell chairman Md Fa-taulla and other leaders were present.

Addressing the gathering after assuming the charge, Shaik Mustak said that he would get closer to the minorities in the state and would fulfil his responsibilities with dedication. He said he had studied in Madrasa and he would meet the beneficiaries to help them get the schemes being implemented by the state government.

AP State Minority welfare department advisor Mohammed Sharif congratulated the new chairman and stated that the latter had toured 70 Assembly constituencies in the state. APSMFC Managing Director Md Yakub had administered the oath to Mustak Ahmed.

TDP functionaries and Muslim minorities participated in a large number in the oath-taking ceremony.