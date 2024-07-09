MVGR holds faculty development programme

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering is organising a weeklong faculty development programme with the support ofDST-SERB on ‘Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems: Blockchain Technology Recent Trends and Applications’.

At the inaugural session on Monday, Mallellu Sai Prasanth, blockchain Sr developer, explained innovations and advancements in the field of blockchain technology. He said that conducting these kinds of FDPs will provide an opportunity for students and faculty to know and understand cutting-edge live projects on blockchain technology and its applications in various sectors.

Dr P Srinivasa Rao (convener-STTP) said that participants will benefit from workshops, practical sessions and networking opportunities with peers and experts in the field from this FDP.

About 70 faculty members, research scholars from various institutions register participated in Monday’s event.

Dr V Nagesh, IQAC dean, Dr P Sateesh and students participated in this event.