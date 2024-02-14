Live
- Supreme Court comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi High Court
- Uber announces $7 bn share buyback as ride-hailing, food delivery biz recovers
- TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘One Nation, One election’
- India’s 16th Finance Commission holds first meeting
- Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi
- Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
- British Council Unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Diverse Disciplines
- Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz
- Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th
- Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release
Just In
MVV receives warm welcome for Padayatra on 39th day
MVV Satyanarayana garu, the Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam north and the coordinator of the YSRCP Visakahapatnam East Constituency is organizing a padayatra on the 39th day.
MVV Satyanarayana the Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam north and the coordinator of the YSRCP Visakhapatnam East Constituency is organizing a padayatra on the 39th day. The people are showing their support for the padayatra. On the 39th day, Wednesday, Local JEEEMC of Visakhapatnam Ward 22 Shiva Jipalem, Mangapuram Kalanee, and Vizianagaram Ward Incharge Pitala Govindu are joining the padayatra.
In his speech, he expressed that the main goal is the welfare of the people, and the government led by AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy garu is implementing it. "In the coming days, YS Jaganmohan Reddy garu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, and everyone should work collectively to resolve the issues faced by each region," he said. He called for the immediate protection of the people's interests and have released Jagan Mohan Reddy garu as the Chief Minister.
During the program, he inquired about the health condition of a patient who is suffering from illness. Several corporation directors and chairpersons, representatives of various associations and organizations, and women leaders from different party categories have taken part in the program.