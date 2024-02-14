MVV receives warm welcome for Padayatra on 39th day

MVV Satyanarayana the Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam north and the coordinator of the YSRCP Visakhapatnam East Constituency is organizing a padayatra on the 39th day. The people are showing their support for the padayatra. On the 39th day, Wednesday, Local JEEEMC of Visakhapatnam Ward 22 Shiva Jipalem, Mangapuram Kalanee, and Vizianagaram Ward Incharge Pitala Govindu are joining the padayatra.

In his speech, he expressed that the main goal is the welfare of the people, and the government led by AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy garu is implementing it. "In the coming days, YS Jaganmohan Reddy garu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, and everyone should work collectively to resolve the issues faced by each region," he said. He called for the immediate protection of the people's interests and have released Jagan Mohan Reddy garu as the Chief Minister.

During the program, he inquired about the health condition of a patient who is suffering from illness. Several corporation directors and chairpersons, representatives of various associations and organizations, and women leaders from different party categories have taken part in the program.