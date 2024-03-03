MVV Satyanarayana asks cadre to support YSRCP and make Jagan CM again

In a show of support for AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his welfare schemes, the Visakha East Constituency Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana called for the Chief Minister to be re-elected in the upcoming elections. Mr. Satyanarayana, along with YCP parliamentary candidate Botsa Jhansi, led a padayatra in the constituency to address the issues of the people and seek their blessings for the Chief Minister.

During the padayatra, Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, a three-time MLA in the constituency, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of development in the area and urged voters to support Botsa Jhansi for the parliamentary seat. Botsa Jhansi, in turn, emphasized the need for AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to continue his work in fulfilling promises and providing welfare schemes for the people.

The event was attended by various local leaders, corporators, and party members who showed their support for the Chief Minister and the YCP candidates. The participants praised the efforts of YS Jaganmohan Reddy in delivering development schemes even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, there was a strong sentiment of backing the Chief Minister for another term in office.