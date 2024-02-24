Live
- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
Highlights
M.V.V Satyanarayana also mentioned that they are working towards improving the overall development of the Visakha local GVMC 19th Ward and addressing...
M.V.V Satyanarayana also mentioned that they are working towards improving the overall development of the Visakha local GVMC 19th Ward and addressing the concerns of the residents. He thanked everyone for their support and urged them to continue working together for the betterment of the community. The visit was well-received by the residents, who expressed their gratitude for the attention given to their ward.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS