MVV Satyanarayana extends financial assistance to a person injured in Visakhapatnam East

In a heartwarming display of support and assistance, Komarapu Gauri, a resident of Priyadarsini Colony in the 18th Ward of Visakha East Constituency, received a visit from Member of Parliament East YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana. The 45-year-old Gauri had suffered injuries while working on centering at a building.

During the visit on Friday, MVV Satyanarayana provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to Gauri and her family, offering them comfort and reassurance in their time of need. He expressed solidarity with them and pledged to stand by them through their recovery process.

The visit was attended by village elders, a large number of women, and party leaders, who joined in extending their support to Gauri and her family. The gesture of assistance and compassion shown by MVV Satyanarayana reflects a community coming together to help one of their own in a time of adversity.