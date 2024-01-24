  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana says welfare and development achieved by YS Jagan

Highlights

YCP Coordinator of Eastern Constituency M.V.V Satyanarayana said welfare and development is achieved only with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at...

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana expressed his support and confidence in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He mentioned that with the Chief Minister's blessings, they were able to find quick solutions to the local problems during their padayatra.


He requested the blessings and support of the people in the upcoming elections to ensure Jaganmohan Reddy's victory. Several individuals, including party leaders, fans, and members of various organizations, participated in the gathering.

