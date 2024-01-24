Live
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
- Pre-Budget Expectation 2024-25: Here’s what education sector expect
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana says welfare and development achieved by YS Jagan
Highlights
YCP Coordinator of Eastern Constituency M.V.V Satyanarayana said welfare and development is achieved only with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at...
YCP Coordinator of Eastern Constituency M.V.V Satyanarayana said welfare and development is achieved only with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Padayatra.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana expressed his support and confidence in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He mentioned that with the Chief Minister's blessings, they were able to find quick solutions to the local problems during their padayatra.
He requested the blessings and support of the people in the upcoming elections to ensure Jaganmohan Reddy's victory. Several individuals, including party leaders, fans, and members of various organizations, participated in the gathering.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS