MVV Satyanarayana Visits Ramulamma's House for Lunch and Dinner

In a warm and hospitable gesture, members of the Visakha Parliament East Constituency, including YCP Coordinator Mr. M.V.V Satyanarayana partook in a delightful lunch hosted at Ramulamma's house in the 18th ward. The gathering, which took place at Visakha's local GVMC 18th Ward on Appughar Road, Moolapalem, showcased a spirit of camaraderie and community engagement.

During the visit, MVV Garu interacted with the members of the community, expressing genuine interest in their well-being and familial welfare. Following the lunch gathering, a congenial dinner was also shared at Ramulamma's residence, fostering a sense of unity and kinship among the participants.

The visit by MVV Satyanarayana and the Parliament members exemplified a spirit of inclusivity and connection within the local constituency, highlighting the importance of community engagement and mutual support. Such initiatives not only strengthen social bonds but also reflect a shared commitment to fostering a harmonious and supportive environment for all residents in the Visakha Parliament East Constituency