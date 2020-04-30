Mylavaram: Joint Collector K Madhavilatha assures farmers of MSP for paddy

Mylavaram: Joint Collector K Madhavilatha told the farmers not get disheartened and not to go for distress sale of paddy since the government is determined to purchase paddy. She was visiting the Mylavaram Market Yard along with the Civil Supplies District Manager K Rajyalakshmi on the request of Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad.



The MLA informed the Joint Collector about the soaked paddy and maize due to the untimely rain on Tuesday. He appealed to the Joint Collector to do justice to the farmers.

The Joint Collector told the farmers that the paddy would be purchased at the minimum support price by the Civil Supplies Department. She appealed to the farmers to cooperate with the officials. Mylavaram Market Committee Chairman Pamarti Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chairman Omkar, former chairman Appidi Satyanarayana Reddy and the Marketing Department officials were present.