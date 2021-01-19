Mysterious disease reported yet again in Eluru of West Godavari, 20 people affected

The number of cases of people with mysterious disease symptoms is increasing. A mysterious disease is spreading in the village of Pulla in the Bhimadole mandal of the West Godavari district taking the victims to 20. It is a matter of concern that the number of victims of this strange disease is increasing day by day. Recently, two victims were shifted to Eluru Government Hospital. Villagers said that the victims have been fainted while medical officers were alerted and immediately set up 5 medical teams in the village and the officers are surveying the house.

Meanwhile, Asha workers took water samples from a 6 water tank in the village and sent them to the lab for testing. The victims of the mysterious disease were visited by Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasubabu, Collector Revu Muthyalaraju and DMHO Dr Sunanda.

Health Minister Alla Nani will visit those receiving treatment at the hospital. It is known that similar cases have come to light in Eluru in the past. All the victims are currently receiving special treatment. Medical officials said they are all healthy and assured that people need not worry.