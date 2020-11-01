N Chandrababu Naidu tells youth to develop Vision-2050

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the youth to imagine, visualise, adapt and innovate for bringing qualitative transformation in India in the next 30 years.

Interacting with the students of IIT Bombay on Saturday, the former chief minister underscored the need for the budding technopreneurs and young managers to develop Vision-2050 for their personal growth as well as for the future growth of country their individual and collective contributions.

Naidu delivered his speech as a distinguished speaker at Alankar 2020, IIT Bombay's Global Leadership Summit organised with the theme 'Order in Chaos' by the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management.

He said that the present generation will have to plan big and develop a 'mega mindset with a broad world perspective while, at the same time, prioritising tasks along their local, regional and global importance. It was this inspiration that helped Hyderabad evolve into an international hub and an attractive destination for IT, pharma and biotech today.

The journey began with the 'Vision 2020' document in 1999, whose implementation began with construction of one single tower that was HITEC city. Later, Microsoft and a whole lot of the US companies arrived, and it led to addition of Cyberabad city to the already existing twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Naidu said that it was constant learning and relearning that inspired him to be an active participant and a dynamic change leader in today's knowledge economy. The country's landscape was constantly changing. Everybody was looking at things as pre-Covid and post-Covid.

In just a few months, the invisible virus changed the lives and lifestyles of people forever. In the past, it took centuries and decades to bring such monumental changes. One should carefully watch, understand and adapt to these changes in order to lessen the damage and optimise the advantage.

Naidu said that the future will belong to those who have IT literacy, non-conventional energy and skill upgradation. From now on, a person will be seen whether he or she was IT literate or IT illiterate. Handling machine tools and artificial intelligence will decide one's success rate.

India having demographic advantage should capitalise on its strengths. Indian youth were strong in Maths and English, which should be effectively used for the benefit of the country.

Other elite personalities speaking at this event were famous writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, BARC former director Anil Khakodkar, father of IT revolution Sam Pitroda and first vice-chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya.