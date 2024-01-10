During the NABARD Grameen Mela program organized by Das Educational Society in Kadapa city, District Legal Service Authority Secretary-cum-Senior Civil Judge, Honorable Mr. S. Baba Fakhruddin, served as the chief guest. He spoke about various topics such as the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Free Legal Aid, Legal Services Authority Act, and NALSA Schemes.

The program was attended by various individuals, including Das Educational Society Secretary Obul Das, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Corporation Kadapa District Manager Ramana Reddy, Paralegal Volunteer Mr. J. Suresh Sahal, and consumers.