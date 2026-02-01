NAD flyover project likely to be completed within 10 days

Visakhapatnam: The most frequented NAD flyover has now become partially inaccessible to commuters as Railway Over Bridge (ROB) work is in progress.

As this particular flyover witnesses a high volume of vehicles per hour, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has set a clear target for its completion, taken up as part of the coveted NAD Flyover project, by February 10.

Keeping international events such as ‘International Fleet Review 2026’, ‘MILAN-2026’ and ‘IONS Conclave of Chiefs’ in view spread from February to March, authorities concerned have decided to expedite the ROB works while minimising inconvenience to commuters and streamlining the vehicular traffic that multiplies on a daily-basis. Instructions have been issued to the contractor towards this direction and temporary traffic restrictions were placed for a few days to facilitate rapid progress of the work. As part of the speeding up process of the ROB works, VMRDA commissioner N Tej Bharat and chairperson MV Pranav Gopal instructed the officials to mark the road alignment for the proposed underpass works. They directed them to prepare detailed reports on encroachments, private lands and structures that are supposed to be affected by the road construction.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi informed that the lower rotary road of the flyover towards the airport will remain temporarily closed until February 10 to facilitate the construction works of ROB approach road.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the public to cooperate with the traffic police, follow advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure smooth regulation of vehicular traffic during the construction period.

The NAD flyover in Visakhapatnam is a Rs 186 crore project. It was designed to eliminate traffic bottlenecks at one of the city’s busiest junctions wherein vehicular traffic peaks during rush hours. Also, it connects key routes to the airport, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam city.