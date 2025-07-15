Nadendla Manohar announces plans for infrastructure and tourism development in Eluru

Minister Nadendla Manohar has highlighted the abundant resources in Eluru district, emphasising the urgent need for improved infrastructure. During a review meeting with officials at the Eluru Collectorate, he announced plans to construct roads funded by the Panchayat Raj and Research and Development departments.

Manohar underscored the potential for developing Polavaram and Kolleru as key tourist destinations. He further indicated that additional programmes will be launched to enhance the tourism sector within the district.