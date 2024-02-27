Nadendla Manohar face ire from public in West Godavari

Janasena PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar faced a tense situation during his visit to West Godavari district when supporters of local leader Vidivada Ramachandra Rao protested outside the guest house where Manohar was staying. The protest erupted after Vidivada Ramachandra Rao was not granted a ticket by the party.

The leaders and activists of Tanuku Janasena Party in-charge Vidivada Ramachandra Rao gathered in large numbers outside Jaya Gardens in Pentapadu mandal Alampuram, where Manohar was staying for the night. The protesters raised slogans and demanded a ticket for Vidivada Ramachandra Rao, leading to a heated atmosphere.









Police were deployed in large numbers under the supervision of Tadepalligudem DSP to maintain law and order. Despite the presence of police, the tension continued to escalate as Vidivada Ramachandra Rao and his followers expressed their frustration at not being heard by the party leaders.









Vidivada Ramachandra Rao was reported to have made a statement expressing his anger, saying that he would not hesitate to take extreme measures if he was not given a ticket. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to stand their ground.