Nadendla Manohar meets Radha, sparks speculation

Vijayawada: Amidst the speculation in social media on Vangaveeti Radhakrishna joining Jana Sena Party, the meeting of Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar met him here Friday evening.

The meeting of Manohar with Vangaveeti scion lasted for more than half-an-hour. Though both the leaders stated that it was a casual meeting, speculation is rife that Radha, who is busy making arrangements for 75th birth anniversary of his father Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga on July 4, may change the party soon.

Both of them said there were no political discussion had taken place during their meeting adding that they discussed the present political situation in the state.

It is said that Manohar, who visited the MVK Bhavan here to supervise the arrangements for organising Janavani programme for which Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is going to attend, said he made a courtesy call to Vangaveeti Radha's office which is nearby. Though both the leaders stated that it is a casual meeting, it gained more importance with the prevailing political situation in the state.