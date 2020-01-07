Nadikudi–Srikalahasti railway line works at brisk pace

Tirupati: Nadikudi–Srikalahasti new railway line works have gathered momentum and the phase – I works are expected to be completed by March 2020. The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 under which 309 km works with an estimated cost of Rs.2,299 crore. However, the foundation stone was laid on December 30, 2016 and the government of AP has agreed to provide land free of cost and to share 50 percent cost of the project.



The new line starts from Piduguralla on existing Secunderabad – Guntur line and connect at Venkatagiri station on Gudur–Renigunta line. It will pass through remote areas in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts and the works were scheduled to be executed in four phases. In Phase I, approximately 46 km works were taken up from Piduguralla to Savalyapuram which will connect Secunderabad–Guntur and Guntakal–Guntur railway line. This phase will be completed by March 2020. Under the second phase, 41.95 km works between Gundlakamma – Darsi and Venkatagiri – Alturipadu route will be taken up while in the next phase 95.55 km line works between Darsi – Kanigiri and Alturipadu – Venkatapuram. In the last phase 124.80 km works will be completed between Kanigiri – Obulayapalle – Venkatapuram route.

There was huge delay in the works due to some court cases with regard to land acquisition.

The High Court has delivered its judgement in favour of railways on October 1, 2019, after which the works were commenced and are progressing briskly. Sources in Railways have said that the state government has handed over 1,793,99 acre so far for this railway line out of total requirement of 5,189.34 acre.