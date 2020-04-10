Nagari Municipal Commissioner suspended for levelling allegations against govt amid coronavirus

Tirupati: Nagari Municipal Commissioner K Venkatarami Reddy of Chittoor District who made severe comments a day ago in a selfie video against the AP state government alleging lapses equipment in fighting against coronavirus outbreak. It leads his suspension on Friday.

In this regard, Venkatarami Reddy has been kept under suspension by the AP state government immediate effect and the Government appointed Venkateswarulu as an in-charge commissioner who is presently working as sanitary inspector in Nagari Municipality.

In the video released by the commissioner, he is seen saying," without the supply of PPE Kits, Masks and Gloves from government, Nagari Municipal sanitation workers and health workers are bravely working in red zone areas where the four corona positive cases were diagnosed". However, commissioner praised the Nagari MLA RK Roja for her efforts in fighting against the corona. He mentioned only MLA Roja as the saviour who is supplying food to all the municipal, health and police department staff every day. The commissioner hot comments video against the government went viral on social media as well as it was telecasted in various TV Channels.

Responding to The Hans India, Venkatrami Reddy has told that he never made such type of comments against the government and said that a few persons of ruling party dissident group deliberately created this as controversy and posted my selfie video on social media.







