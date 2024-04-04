Naidu assures for completion of the Kotipalli-Narasapur railway line

Rajamahendravaram: Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam Party has promised to complete the Kotipalli-Narasapur railway line. He addressed a massive campaign meeting held in the name of Praja Galam in Ramachandrapuram on Wednesday night. MLA candidate Vasamsetty Subhash, and Amalapuram MP candidate Harish Mathur were also present.

He said that this railway line was the dream of the late Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi. He said that although the central government has allowed this railway line, it has not yet been completed as the state government has not provided margin funds. He promised to complete this project with special attention in collaboration with the Centre.

A large number of TDP, Janasena, and BJP fans and activists welcomed the roadshow from Ravulapalem to Ramachandrapuram, which is about 30 kilometers long. Chandrababu Naidu, who spoke in the public meeting, alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has corrupted the state in all fields. Now gates closed for the YSRCP, and people determined to defeat Jagnan, he said. Naidu sarcastically commented that the YSRCP symbol Fan was damaged by rust and it would be better to put an ax symbol despite it.

Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders have scared away the industries for their illegal shares. He asked how wealth would increase if there were no industries. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the debt burden to 13 lakh crores in five years and has made Andhra Pradesh have no future.

He lamented that if there is no water in the tank, water will not come even if the tap is turned on, and also the state's economy has become zero. He said TDP is the party that creates wealth and shares it with the people. KIA Motors has a history of success in the drought district. He said that the ambition behind TDP, Janasena, and BJP coming forward as a team is the preservation of the state only and no self-interest.

Chandrababu said that DSC was given 11 times during the TDP regime. He said that 75 percent of the present teachers were appointed during the TDP period.

Naidu has promised to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. He assured, that the Trio will take the state forward with the Super Express speed with the double engine government. He promised that they would bring industries, make work-from-home a policy, set up workstations in all areas, and provide roads and canals.

He assured that the auto workers who are worried that they will lose out due to providing free bus travel to women as part of the Super Six schemes will also be supported through a special scheme.

As part of the alliance, he asked all the TDP, Janasena, and BJP workers to consider that candidate as their party, regardless of which party's candidate is contesting in any constituency.