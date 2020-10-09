Naidu calls for making 300 days Amaravati stir a success

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called upon the party leaders and cadres all over the State to actively take part and make the 300 days of Amaravati agitation a grand success on October 12.

Naidu asked the party leaders to hold 'Amaravati Parirakshana Solidarity Rallies' on Sunday morning. For the next three days, solidarity meetings and protests should be taken up in all mandals. The TDP should use these meets to expose and condemn the injustice being done by the YSRCP Government to the farmers who gave their ancestral lands for the construction of Capital city for Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a teleconference with the party leaders, the TDP chief said that 'sky lanterns' protests would be held on Sunday night. On Monday morning, solidarity demonstrations should be held at all the mandal revenue offices. The participants should take all the care to observe Coronavirus preventive guidelines like wearing face masks and using sanitisers. Every protester should observe physical distancing.

Naidu said that the Amaravati farmers agitation would soon complete 300 days. Five years would be completed by this Vijayadasami for the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Amaravati Capital construction was taken up like a 'yagna' for the benefit of all the people in all the 13 districts. All efforts were made to overcome the losses caused during the bifurcation with the help of development.

The TDP chief asserted that the farmers gave 34,000 acres of land for Capital because of their complete trust in the Government and in the Indian democracy. But, the YSRCP Government has committed breach of that trust and decided to destroy the lives of future generations of the farmers. If this was allowed to happen, no farmer anywhere in the country would come forward to give their lands for development projects in future. The motherland will not forgive anybody if the farmers were betrayed and cheated.

Stating that Rs 2 lakh cr worth wealth was destroyed in Amaravati, Chandrababu Naidu said that the future generations would not forgive this Government for this. Capital buildings constructed with a cost of Rs. 10,000 Cr were allowed to go waste. Every other State was getting 30 per cent to 40 per cent income from their Capital cities. But, the YSRCP regime has spoiled this chance forever for AP.