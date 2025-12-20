Naidu calls on BJP’s Nitin Nabin, rallies NDA MPs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a courtesy meeting with newly-appointed BJP working president Nitin Nabin at Bihar Bhavan in New Delhi. The Chief Minister was accompanied by all TDP Members of Parliament during the meeting.

Congratulating Nitin Nabin, Naidu described him as an experienced leader and said it was an inspiring moment for the BJP.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving very fast. With Nitin Nabin at the helm of the party organisation, not only the BJP but the nation will progress further. We look forward to working together to do extraordinary work for the country,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Naidu also met NDA alliance MPs and held a detailed interaction for about 40 minutes.

During the meeting, he guided the MPs on political and policy issues, stating that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been unable to find credible grounds to criticise the State government’s welfare programmes.

He said the opposition was now focusing only on the medical colleges PPP issue, but even that narrative had failed to gain public support. Referring to the signature campaign launched by the YSRCP, Naidu said attempts to create a “one-crore-signatures drama” did not resonate with the people. He urged MPs to study the PPP policy at the national level to counter misinformation effectively.

Several MPs pointed out that hospitals in Delhi and Gujarat are successfully operating under the PPP model. “As our recognition grows, our responsibility also increases,” Naidu told the MPs, stressing the need for more responsible governance in Andhra Pradesh.