Naidu completes successful two-day tour of Delhi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s two-day visit to New Delhi has been successful with his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Water Resources minister C R Patil.

The Chief Minister in his meeting with Prime Minister stressed the need for development of Amaravati Capital, early completion of Polavaram project, special assistance for capital investments, backward regions grant and industrial incentives.

Impressed over the meeting of Chandrababu Naidu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister through a post on social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday stated that he had a detailed discussion on wide range of subjects related to the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh and the nation.

In a good sign post Chandrababu Naidu’s trip to Delhi, delegations from both the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are expected to visit Amaravati from August 19 to 27 to inspect the existing half completed structures as the World Bank is said to be ready to extend a loan of Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development. It may be noted that the Central government announced financial assistance of Rs 15,000 cr for Amaravati capital development in its recent Budget.

It may be noted that the World Bank delegation has already inspected the structures in Amaravati capital region last week and discussed with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on capital development.

Naidu also revealed his plans for speedy development of Amaravati capital to the World Bank team members.

In addition Chandrababu Naidu is keen on early completion of Polavaram project and impressed upon the Prime Minister for the completion of Polavaram project. The Chief Minister also met Union Minister of Water Resources C R Patil and stressed the need for completion of Polavaram project.

As the experts committee suggested construction of new diaphragm wall, the State government is keen on taking up construction of new diaphragm wall to complete the project as early as possible. Naidu is said to be making efforts for entrusting the diaphragm wall works to a reputed company.

The Chief Minster also met Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu and stressed the need for development of airports and setting up of new airports to improve air connectivity for the economic development of the State.