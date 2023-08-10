Naidu demands CBI probe into Punganur violence

Vizianagaram: Demanding an investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the assault on him in Chittoor district, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felt that the attack was a conspiracy and premeditated.



Talking to media persons here, the former chief minister asked how dare the state government to file a case against him, who is the victim of the incident. “I was attacked by some goons and again the case is also filed against me,” he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to benefit in the next elections by foisting false cases against the TDP cadres.

“I have been travelling across the state as part of the Yudha Bheri programme to inform the people about the corruption, injustice, destruction and devastation caused to the irrigation projects. As part of the programme, I was in Angallu village where I was attacked and an attempt to murder case is registered against me,” Naidu explained. The local minister and his brother hatched a conspiracy and filed a case against him, the TDP supremo felt.

Pointing out that he is under National Security Guard (NSG) security, Naiud asked whether he should run away from there when the goondas are attacking him. “What will be the fate if the state if I, as a former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition now run away from there,” he asked.

It has become a habit for these people to kill someone and in file cases against those who belong to the victim, he remarked in an oblique reference to the ruling YSRCP. Pointing out that before Angallu, similar incident of stone-pelting was reported from Yerragondapalem and Nadigama too, the TDP chief said that resorting to attacks has become a habit to them.

Naidu felt that the facts will come to light only with the CBI inquiry and wanted the probe be conducted in all the incidents that have taken place in various parts of the state.

He presented all the visuals of the Chittoor incidents at the media conference and how the police failed to prevent these attacks.