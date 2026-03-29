Naidu flags ‘false narratives’ in media

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday raised concerns over what he described as the growing trend of “false narratives” in sections of the media, cautioning that such practices were detrimental to society.

Addressing the 11th plenary of the Indian Journalists Union at Thummulapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said the media landscape had undergone a significant shift, with misinformation becoming increasingly prevalent. “Media trends have changed. Falsehoods are being projected, even about me personally. Journalism that stoops to such practices is not beneficial to society,” he said.

Naidu cited the case of the death of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, stating that it was initially reported as a cardiac arrest but later revealed otherwise after a post-mortem. He alleged that subsequent narratives attempted to falsely implicate him.

“Once facts emerged, attempts were made to blame me with fabricated stories,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the previous YSR Congress Party government of attempting to curb media freedom, referring to Government Order No. 2430 as an example.

He contrasted this with his administration, asserting that journalists now have the freedom to question the government and raise concerns. “Unlike the 2019–24 period, journalists today can freely engage with the government,” he said.

Naidu also flagged the increasing trend of political parties owning media organisations, calling it unhealthy for democracy. He described social media as a “major challenge,” pointing to the rapid spread of misinformation and urging journalists to counter false propaganda. “Values and ethics in media are declining. There is an urgent need to restore them,” he said.

While clarifying that he was not seeking “positive news,” the Chief Minister urged the media to focus on “progressive reporting” that highlights development and growth. “The media should promote peace, positivity and development. It must showcase the progress being made in the state to the world,” he said.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh was witnessing growth across sectors and called upon journalists to study and present these developments in depth.