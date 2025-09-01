Naidu govt failed flood victims: Avinash

Tadepalli: NTR District YSRCP president Devineni Avinash strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government for failing to protect Vijayawada residents from Budameru floods and betraying victims even a year after the disaster. Avinash said Vijayawada continues to live on the edge because the Budameru modernisation works, initiated last year, remain stalled. “Even a drizzle today leaves people sleepless. Citizens are forced to live with fear while the Chief Minister sleeps over his promises. This is not just incompetence, it is reckless and heartless governance,” he charged.

He recalled that despite IMD warnings, the government failed to act, leading to last year’s floods that claimed over 50 lives, including six in landslides. Nearly 79,000 houses were completely damaged, 14,000 partially destroyed, 60,000 poultry and 222 cattle perished, and the total loss was estimated at Rs 6,800 crore. Though the government announced Rs 602 crore as immediate relief, Avinash said, it failed to deliver.

“Victims staging dharnas for compensation were turned away at the Secretariat, locked out of the Collectorate, and treated with contempt. Not a single minister or MLA even consoled the bereaved families,” he added.

Avinash stated that the government was converting relief into a publicity exercise. “Naidu roamed in boats, tractors and JCBs for cameras, distributed curd rice and lemon rice on main roads, while thousands in relief camps did not even get drinking water,” he said. He reminded that even TDP’s own MLAs admitted victims never received compensation. A large-scale corruption in relief distribution, Avinash said, donor contributions were siphoned off by showing fake bills for candles, water bottles and food packets.

Irrigation Minister Ramanaidu’s “Operation Budameru” was dismissed as a farce, with works still incomplete a year later.

“For two months now, Vijayawada has lived in fear every night due to rains. The government has failed to give even the minimum assurance of safety,” Avinash remarked. Contrasting Naidu’s negligence with YS Jagan’s sincerity, Avinash said: “If not for the retaining wall built under YS Jagan’s leadership, Krishna Lanka would have been wiped out when 12 lakh cusecs of flood waters hit.

Thousands of residents remember YS Jagan with gratitude because his vision saved lives.” Avinash demanded immediate completion of Budameru modernisation, full compensation for all affected families, livelihood support, and transparent accounting of relief spending. “The people of Vijayawada don’t need photo-ops or paper statements—they need safety and justice,” he concluded.